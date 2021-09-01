VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Up 17.7% in August

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the July 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSMV. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,454,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 326,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSMV opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $40.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.048 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

