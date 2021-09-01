Vidya (VIDYA) Achieves Market Cap of $9.48 Million

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Vidya has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and $180,199.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00060353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00126202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.18 or 0.00829015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00048828 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,350,926 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

