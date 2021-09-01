VIG (VIG) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $886,417.21 and approximately $309.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000850 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,213,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

