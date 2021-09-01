VIMworld (VEED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.00 Million

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $49.00 million and approximately $160,852.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

