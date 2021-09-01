Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Short Interest Down 14.6% in August

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the July 29th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 901,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of -1.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $73,400.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,980.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total value of $520,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,097.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,667,400 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after buying an additional 521,959 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. MWG Management Limited lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 324,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after buying an additional 322,247 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

