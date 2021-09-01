Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $51.54, but opened at $50.47. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 6,301 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $700,583.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,645,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,969,456.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $512,896.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,767.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,565 shares of company stock worth $6,667,400. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIR. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of -1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

