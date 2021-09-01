Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,620 shares of company stock worth $17,778,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.12. 8,169,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,158,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

