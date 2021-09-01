Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 39,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 25,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.12. 8,169,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,158,500. The stock has a market cap of $448.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.43. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,620 shares of company stock valued at $17,778,297 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.