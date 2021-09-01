Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,529,020,000 after purchasing an additional 786,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,169,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,500. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $448.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.44. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,620 shares of company stock valued at $17,778,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

