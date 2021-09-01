Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.37 and last traded at $39.39. Approximately 5,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,061,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,609,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after buying an additional 406,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after buying an additional 367,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after buying an additional 233,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

