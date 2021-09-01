VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.85.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of VMware by 518.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $148.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.10. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

