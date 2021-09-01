VNT Chain (VNT) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $93,762.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00119704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.15 or 0.00834077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00049214 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.