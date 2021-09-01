Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 68,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,563,566 shares.The stock last traded at $17.16 and had previously closed at $17.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,268,000 after acquiring an additional 578,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,672 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,115,000 after acquiring an additional 588,082 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $168,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

