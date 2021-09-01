Volution Group (LON:FAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $533.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 533 ($6.96) and last traded at GBX 526.49 ($6.88), with a volume of 4721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 527 ($6.89).

FAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Volution Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 97.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 469.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 418.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

