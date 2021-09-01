Voyager Token Price Reaches $3.90 on Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $867.26 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00008076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00014459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00131114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.21 or 0.00853265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049422 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

