Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Shares of WNC opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.84. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

WNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.