Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.52. 5,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,858. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.03 and a 200 day moving average of $224.86.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

