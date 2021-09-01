Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,320 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 20.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.31. 222,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,442,249. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.60. The company has a market capitalization of $186.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

