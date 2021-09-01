Wall Street Games (WSG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.40 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and $3.40 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00069041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00135178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00161937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.17 or 0.07468615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,497.97 or 1.00358914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00822847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.15 or 0.01008081 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

