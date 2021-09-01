WandX (WAND) Achieves Market Cap of $106,836.90

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One WandX coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WandX has a market capitalization of $106,836.90 and approximately $124.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WandX has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00058811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00134110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.18 or 0.00814899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00048923 BTC.

WandX Coin Profile

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

