Warp Finance (WARP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $281.16 or 0.00568500 BTC on exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $243,791.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 83.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00015546 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010933 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

