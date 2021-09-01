Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WCN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $129.72. 42,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,757. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $129.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.