Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Sets New 52-Week High at $156.50

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.50 and last traded at $154.77, with a volume of 3902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,300 shares of company stock worth $7,161,535 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 103,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,465,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 284,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

