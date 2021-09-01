Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,009.83 ($13.19) and last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.20). 123,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 315,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,016 ($13.27).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,115 ($14.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 954.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 801.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.49.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

