Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises about 0.8% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Burney Co. owned 0.08% of Waters worth $16,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Waters by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 187.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.12. The company had a trading volume of 288,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.29. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $418.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. Waters’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

