WazirX Hits One Day Volume of $38.05 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. WazirX has a market capitalization of $466.31 million and approximately $38.05 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00003010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00066559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00136489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00160045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.39 or 0.07588573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,744.09 or 0.99934876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.23 or 0.01017376 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

