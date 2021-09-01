Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Gap Up to $16.26

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $16.79. Weber shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 1,044 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEBR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Weber Company Profile (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.