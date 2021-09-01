Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Scout24 (G24)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Scout24 (ETR: G24) recently:

8/26/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/20/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/18/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/17/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/13/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/13/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/13/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €66.90 ($78.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/12/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/12/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/12/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/5/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/23/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of ETR G24 traded down €1.02 ($1.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €71.20 ($83.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 AG has a fifty-two week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a fifty-two week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.89. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.63.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

