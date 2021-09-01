Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/31/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $208.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

8/18/2021 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/10/2021 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

7/28/2021 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Lowe’s have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company remains well positioned to capitalize the demand in the home improvement market backed by investments in technology, merchandise category and strength in Pro business. Notably, Lowe’s posted sturdy first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results benefited from the strong execution of strategies to meet the broad-based demand. Also, its new total home strategy that includes providing complete solutions for various types of home repair and improvement needs bodes well. The strategy is an extension of the company’s retail-fundamentals approach. Going forward, management is committed toward expanding market share and boosting operating margin expansion.”

7/26/2021 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $203.46. The company had a trading volume of 194,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,237. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 41,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

