Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE: VSCO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/25/2021 – Victoria’s Secret is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Victoria’s Secret had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/24/2021 – Victoria’s Secret was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Victoria’s Secret had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $76.00 to $73.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Victoria’s Secret had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Victoria’s Secret is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Victoria’s Secret is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Victoria’s Secret is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Victoria’s Secret is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

VSCO stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,124. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.