Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

8/20/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

8/16/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

8/4/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company's lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. "

8/3/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/7/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,798. The stock has a market cap of $100.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.02. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 632,678 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 301,511 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

