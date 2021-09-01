Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Globant (GLOB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Globant (NYSE: GLOB):

8/26/2021 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $290.00 to $371.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $321.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

8/17/2021 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $284.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $260.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00.

7/28/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $221.00.

7/16/2021 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $245.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $243.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GLOB opened at $322.28 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $324.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.55 and a 200 day moving average of $228.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Globant by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after purchasing an additional 385,544 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globant by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after buying an additional 478,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Globant by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,369,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Globant by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138,548 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

