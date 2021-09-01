Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Microsoft (MSFT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently:

8/29/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $256.70 to $281.78. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) – Maintaining HOLD Rating Despite Upbeat Guidance for Q1” and dated July 29, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

8/23/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $325.00.

8/3/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $256.70 to $281.78. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $329.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microsoft’s Q4 results were driven by strength in its Azure cloud platform amid accelerated global digital transformation. Teams’ user growth is gaining from continuation of remote work as well as adoption of hybrid work model. A recovering ad and job market scenario boosted LinkedIn and Search revenues. Solid uptake of new Xbox consoles is aiding the gaming segment performance. The company is also witnessing growth in user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite and Dynamics. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Microsoft expects Surface revenues to decline in the fiscal first quarter owing to tough year over year comparison and supply chain disruptions. Increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud space from Amazon is likely to weigh on margins.”

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $298.00 to $333.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $290.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $325.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Griffin Securities from $290.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $333.00 to $349.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $378.00 to $411.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft was given a new $340.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/25/2021 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $289.67 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $288.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Microsoft was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/22/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $305.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $295.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $305.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $378.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $310.00.

7/21/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $301.00 to $333.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $301.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,952,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,305,246. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.04. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

