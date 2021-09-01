Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Augmedix (AUGX)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS: AUGX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/30/2021 – Augmedix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

8/25/2021 – Augmedix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

8/20/2021 – Augmedix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

8/18/2021 – Augmedix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

8/12/2021 – Augmedix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

8/11/2021 – Augmedix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

AUGX traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Augmedix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.00.

Get Augmedix Inc alerts:

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.