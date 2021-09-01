WeOwn (CHX) Price Reaches $0.0119 on Top Exchanges

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, WeOwn has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. WeOwn has a market cap of $1.19 million and $146,385.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

