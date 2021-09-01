WePower (WPR) Price Hits $0.0092 on Exchanges

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. WePower has a market cap of $6.33 million and $59,731.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WePower has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00060353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00126202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.18 or 0.00829015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00048828 BTC.

WePower Profile

WPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

