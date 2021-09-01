Wesfarmers Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.66 (OTCMKTS:WFAFY)

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.6605 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Wesfarmers stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Wesfarmers has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFAFY. CLSA lowered shares of Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie lowered shares of Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.