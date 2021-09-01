Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Holdings Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:IGI opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

