Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the July 29th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) by 290.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 17.08% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of WINC stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

