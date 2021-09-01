Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Western Asset Total Return ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 12.28% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $15,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBND. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WBND traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. 2,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

