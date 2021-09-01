Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $55,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $12.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

