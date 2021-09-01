Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,409 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.18. 53,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,929. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

