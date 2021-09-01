WhiteCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $867.86 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $867.86 million and approximately $31.13 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002367 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00057727 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00026528 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008224 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 938,971,010 coins and its circulating supply is 738,971,009 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

