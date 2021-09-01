Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to post $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.98. Whiting Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,045.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.53 to $12.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $12.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,492,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

WLL stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $57.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.84.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

