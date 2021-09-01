Wing Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.39 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $22.75 or 0.00045746 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $43.39 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00065534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00134742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00159484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.04 or 0.07486864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,666.49 or 0.99850113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.35 or 0.00999887 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,032,035 coins and its circulating supply is 1,907,035 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

