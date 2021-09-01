Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.37.

WIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $222.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.85 and its 200 day moving average is $281.59. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $196.19 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,934 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,814,000 after acquiring an additional 194,266 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,849 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,175,000 after acquiring an additional 66,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $591,498,000 after acquiring an additional 80,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

