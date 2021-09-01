Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,850.93 ($63.38).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WIZZ shares. HSBC cut Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,860 ($63.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.09. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,851.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,885.17.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

