Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.