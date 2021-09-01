Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 13660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.7612 dividend. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

MRWSY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

