Woodcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $73,952.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $583,104.70 and $73,952.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0726 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,403.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,545.81 or 0.07480035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $642.67 or 0.01355748 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.04 or 0.00371373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00136868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.63 or 0.00632077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00378013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00357226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006238 BTC.

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

